Dorothy M. Ketner, 92, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully September 4, 2023. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Elizabeth (Gast) Brooks. Dorothy was preceded in passing by her husband, LeRoy Ketner, Sr.
She will be lovingly remembered by her surviving children: LeRoy Ketner, Jr., and his wife, Susie, and Brandt Ketner and his wife, Donna; 5 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren; and 3 surviving sisters: Mary, Verna, and Elva.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in passing by a son, Robert, daughter, Patricia, 3 brothers and a sister.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
