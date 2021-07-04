Dorothy M. Haldeman

June 28th, 2021 was not your ordinary day. It was a very special day for Dorothy. It was a day she had looked forward to all of her life. After a lengthy illness that included beating COVID-19, she left her earthly friends and family to meet her Savior Jesus Christ in Heaven. A devout Christian, Dorothy placed her love for Jesus above all else. She lived her life as a true Christian in every sense of the word.
Dorothy, mostly known as "Dot", was born May 18, 1933, in Lancaster. She was the daughter of the late Jacob Shue and Mary (Wright) Shue. She and her husband Edgar E. Haldeman just celebrated 71 years of marriage on June 25th.
A devoted wife and mother, she was a homemaker until later in life when she began working for The Manheim Auto Action, as part of the kitchen staff and also as a cook. She enjoyed the people she met while there and took her work very seriously, work which opened up a new and fulfilling set of life experiences for her.
She developed a talent for quilting later in life. She gifted each of her daughters with a quilt that she lovingly made. She enjoyed baking, gardening, volunteering with her church and reading her Bible daily. She was also known for her delicious Christmas sand tart cookies, which she rolled perfectly thin, with Dad or the children helping to decorate.
She was a member of the Pleasant View United Zion Church for many years. Her Church family played an extremely important role in her life, and we want to thank them for the love and support they have given to both Mother and Dad throughout the years.
Dorothy is survived by her husband, Edgar E. Haldeman, her three daughters, Diane, wife of Clifford Weaver, Terri, wife of Gerald Flatoff and Lori, wife of Keith Harshaw, eleven grandchildren, seventeen great- grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren and a sister, Ruth Barto. She was predeceased by five siblings.
The family wishes to thank the many staff members at Pleasant View who lovingly provided care to our mother over the years. May the memory of her life be a blessing to those who knew her.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 11:00 AM. Interment will be in Pleasant View Cemetery. There will be a time of visitation with the family on Wednesday at the funeral home from 10:00 AM until the time of the service.
Contributions in "Dot's" memory may be sent to Pleasant View Retirement Community, Benevolent Care Endowment Fund, 544 North Penryn Road, Manheim PA 17545. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
A living tribute »