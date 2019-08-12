Dorothy M. Gainer, 81, of Holtwood, PA, passed peacefully away on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy, PA. She was the wife of Glenn E. Gainer. They had celebrated 55 years of marriage. Born in Conestoga, she was a daughter of the late Arthur E. and Lillian M. Frey Walton.
Dorothy enjoyed gardening, azaleas, and loved her two Shih Tzu's, Sassy and Cuddles. She enjoyed watching butterflies, and attending festivals. Earlier years she worked at various department stores and later years a homemaker.
In addition to her husband she is survived by 3 children, Sandy, wife of Nelson Witmer, Conestoga, Ron Dabler, Lancaster, Terry Gainer, Holtwood; 2 grandchildren, Ashlee Harnish (Shawn), Wrightsville, Christopher Witmer, Millersville; and one great-grandson, Hunter Harnish.
Family and friends are invited to attend her funeral service at Reynolds Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 144 East State Street, Quarryville, PA on Wednesday, August 14th, 2019 at 11:00 AM. There will be a visitation prior to the service from 10-11:00 AM. Burial will be in Bethesda United Methodist Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA, or Bethesda United Methodist Church, 93 Old Holtwood Road, Holtwood, PA 17532. www.reynoldsfuneralhome.net