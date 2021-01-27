Dorothy M. Frymyer, 93, Lebanon, passed away on Saturday, January 23, 2021 in ManorCare Lebanon. She was the wife of the late Jay A. Frymyer. Dorothy was born in Strasburg, PA on November 22, 1927 a daughter of the late John and Mary Simmers Minney. She worshipped in the Methodist faith and had been employed as a chef at several area restaurants. She was a member of the Elstonville Sportsman's Club, life member of the Dela-Ches Fishing Club, and volunteered and supported the Mt. Gretna Fire Company.
She is survived by children: Thomas H. Snyder, John F. Yeager, Ralph E. Yeager and wife Allison, J. David Yeager, Beverly Ann wife of Kenneth Cathcart; 14 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son: D. Larry Minney; sisters: Rose Fisher, Jean Fair, Anna Weaver, Mary Hagen; brothers: Richard and Ronald Minney.
Services will held on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 12:00pm in the Rohland Funeral Home, 508 Cumberland St., Lebanon, PA 17042. Interment will be in the National Cemetery at Ft. Indiantown Gap. Current CDC guidelines will be followed. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to the Mt. Gretna Fire Company, Boulevard St., Mt. Gretna, PA 17064.