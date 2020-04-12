Dorothy M. Drury

Dorothy Marie Drury, 90 of Lancaster, went home to be with her Lord on Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020. Born March 1930 in New York, she was the daughter of the late Frank Carl & Frances Gertrude Cox Gersiek. She was the wife of the late William A. Drury, founder of Teen Haven. Together they served the Lord for more than 50 years.
Mrs. Drury is survived by 2 sons: William J., husband of Karen K. Drury, of Mount Joy, David A. Drury, of Mount Joy; 2 daughters: Kathleen S., wife of Edward Barlow, of Elizabethtown, and Deborah J. Drury, of Elizabethtown. Surviving also are her grandson, Ryan P. Barlow, of New York, and granddaughter, Kelly E. Barlow, of Elizabethtown. She is also survived by her sister, Jean M. Slingo of Edgewater, Fl. and brother, Frank "Chip" Gersiek of Walden, NY. She is predeceased by her siblings, Edward, Robert and Eleanor Gersiek.
A private interment will be held at the convenience of the family. A celebration of her life will be held later this year. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to these nonprofits that Mrs. Drury faithfully supported: Elizabethtown Public Library or Thomas Int. Foundation, for ministry to the Zambian people. Find contribution details and a memorial to Mrs. Drury's life at stewardingself.com.
