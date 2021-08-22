Dorothy M. "Dottie" Sherriff, 85, of Lancaster, PA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Masonic Village of Elizabethtown, PA.
Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the wife of William J. Sherriff and they celebrated their 46th wedding anniversary on August 3rd. She was the daughter of the late Norman and Barbara Nixdorf Shoff.
A graduate of Manheim Central High School, she worked in Security at Manheim Township High School. She was of the Protestant faith. After her retirement, she resided in Cape May, New Jersey for 20 years. At one time she enjoyed collecting figurines of frogs, teddy bears, cows, and rescued many pets over the years. She loved to go shopping, enjoyed going to the movies and shows, and dancing.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by four children, Judy Ferrel, Lancaster, PA, Douglas Garman, Lancaster, PA, William "Bill" Sherriff, Jr., husband of Jeanie, Downingtown, PA, James, husband of Meg Sherriff, Ephrata, PA and son-in-law, Mark McLain, Lancaster, PA; seven grandchildren, Megan Senn, Jamie Slein, Todd McCurdy, Morgan Sherriff, Brittney Sherriff, Brandon Sherriff, and Noah Sherriff, and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Deserie McLain.
Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Dottie's memory to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
