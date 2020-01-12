Dorothy M. Dippner, age 83, of Paradise, PA, passed away at her home on Friday, January 10, 2020. She was the wife of the late Donald H. Dippner, who passed away on September 18, 2005. She was born in Lancaster, daughter of the late John M. & Rosa Bomberger Treier. In the past she had worked at the former Hershey Garment Factory of Paradise. She enjoyed card games, jigsaw puzzles, bingo, going to the casino, and most of all she loved spending time with her family. Surviving are 4 children: Donna Jackson of Paradise, Donald husband of Judy Dippner of Red Lion, Dolores wife of Tim Wimer of Gardners, PA, Darell Dippner of Paradise, 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by 14 siblings: John Peter Treier, Elizabeth M. Treier Waltman, Charles H. Treier, Rose Lillian Treier Harsh, Richard Treier, Anna A. Treier Hoffheinz, Ida Treier Hersh, Mary Treier Rottmund, Barbara Agnes Treier Richey, Francis J. Treier, Robert Daniel Treier, Joseph Treier, Helen Treier Gilbert and James Anthony Treier.
Funeral service will take place from the Shivery Funeral Home, 3214 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise, PA, on Friday, January 17th at 11 a.m. There will be a viewing at the funeral home on Thursday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. and again on Friday from 10 a.m. until time of service. Due to a family health issue, please omit flowers. Contributions may be made to the Paradise Leaman Place Fire Company, P.O. Box 98, Paradise, PA 17562. ShiveryFuneralHome.com
