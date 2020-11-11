Dorothy M. "Dart" High, 81, of Lancaster, left peacefully into the waiting arms of Jesus with her family by her side on Monday, November 9, 2020. She had a valiant journey with bladder cancer for 15 years.
She was married 62 years to Donald L. High. Born in Marticville, she was the daughter of the late William G. and Mabel Witmer Mellinger.
Dorothy was a graduate of Manheim Township High School and in addition to raising her four children she worked at the Lancaster Central Market for 10 years for Widder's Produce, now Mecks. She was an active Charter Member of the Neffsville Mennonite Church and was involved in the Ambassador's For Christ Sunday School Class. In earlier years she had been involved with a chapter of the Farm Women and a circle of friends group. She and her husband spent many wonderful winters at their home in Sarasota where they golfed and played games with their Lancaster friends. She was thoroughly immersed in the lives of her grandchildren and cherished every minute she spent with them. She was recently involved with a Black Rook group and also met with a group of friends at S. Clyde Weaver's every Friday morning.
Surviving besides her husband is a daughter, Lisa H. wife of Don G. Clark, Jr. of Ronks; two sons, Marc D. High of Lancaster, and Joel E. High of Myrtle Beach, SC; seven grandchildren, Katelyn Mellinger, wife of Andy, Donald Clark III, husband of Amy, Brooke High, Owen High, Travis High, Alex High and Sarah High; and a brother, Bill husband of Elizabeth Mellinger of East Petersburg. She was preceded in death by a son, Michael E. High and by a sister, Anna Diller of Easton, PA.
Dart reached out to many who came into her life; she was a very giving person and would send many notes of encouragement to those who needed it, and was also a prayer warrior.
Services and interment in the Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery will be private and held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, to honor her, consider donating to the charity of your choice and/or consider doing a random act of kindness to someone you do not know, which was her nature. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA.