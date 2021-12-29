Dorothy M. Buckwalter Fegley, born 9/28/1933, died 12/27/2021, passed away peacefully in the company of her loved ones at St. Luke’s Hospital, Allentown.
She gracefully carried herself and was strong-willed and focused on healing up until the end. She wanted nothing more than to return home to enjoy the company of her family, friends and loved ones. She was looking forward to her regularly attended bowling league and seniors’ group.
She devoted her life to her family and loved ones, always upholding a caring and resilient character. Her personality and soul will be deeply missed by many.
Proceeded in death by: her husband William J. Fegley; sons, Jeffrey, James, Oliver (Ray) and Clayton Fegley; brothers, Lloyd, David, Raymond and Carl Buckwalter; and sisters, Grace Baxter and Irma Sager. Dorothy was born in Narvon to the late Ralph and Catherine (Shelly) Buckwalter.
She is survived by sisters, Ruthann Bensing of Terri Hill, and Pearl Schulze of Narvon, a brother Paul Buckwalter of New Holland, and daughters, Sheila Leitzel of Tennessee, and Karen Williamson of Barnesville. Also survived by 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
She was a proud member of Faith United Church of Christ, Delano, Rush/Ryan Senior Citizens, as well as a member of the Ladies Auxiliary Quakake Fire Co.
A viewing will be held Monday, January 3rd, from 10AM until 12PM in the Lamar Christ Funeral Home, 31 Mahanoy Ave, Tamaqua, PA 18252. Immediately following the viewing there will be a graveside service in Sky-view Memorial Park, Hometown.
