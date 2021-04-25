Dorothy M. Booth, 85, passed away at her Lancaster home on Thursday, April 15, 2021. She was born in Strasburg Township to the late Harry L. and Fannie Viola (Peters) Westfall. She enjoyed 50 years of marriage with her husband Glenn E. Booth before his death in 2004.
A graduate of West Lampeter High School, Dottie first worked in retail. She then served as office manager for Ladder Towers, and in 1984 started Structural Fabrications and served as vice president. Next, Dottie worked in corporate sales at Eden Resort until retiring in 2015.
Dottie was very accepting of people, and she empowered women through her work in a man's world. She educated women in self-help to fashion to business finances. Dottie enjoyed lunches with clients and friends, and many clients became friends. She was a member of the American Business Women's Association, and Lancaster Chamber, and served on the Board of Directors of the S. June Smith Foundation.
Known as Lottie Dottie by her family, she had a huge heart and generous spirit. Dottie often said that she felt she was very blessed. Dottie loved sitting with her family in her backyard. She previously worshipped at Lancaster Alliance Church.
Surviving Dottie are her son, Bryan E. Booth, husband of Stephanie L. (Martin) of Conestoga; her daughter, Michele L Booth, fiancée of Bob Wagner of Lancaster; and 7 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, Dottie was preceded in death by her son, Glenn E. Booth, Jr., and her daughter, Glenda L. Booth Reed; and her siblings, Robert Westfall, Sr., Ann Huber, Mary Hershey and Eileen Anderson.
Private graveside services will take place at Memory Gardens, Ephrata, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the S. June Smith Foundation, c/o Holly Fillius, Russell, Kraft & Gruber, LLP, 930 Red Rose Court, Suite 300, Lancaster, PA 17601.
