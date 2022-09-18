Dorothy M. Blough, 88, of Lancaster, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, at Lancaster Nursing and Rehab, Saturday, September 17, 2022. Born in Elizabethtown, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Grace (Hockenerry) Gutshall. Dorothy was the loving and faithful wife of Paul F. Blough, with whom she celebrated nearly 70 years of marriage.
Dorothy worked as a folder and turner in a sewing factory for many years, but most important to her was the love and care she provided to her family.
Dorothy had a strong faith and was a member of Faith Tabernacle for over 50 years. She loved listening to Gospel music and was inspired by watching Jimmy Swaggart's ministry on television. She was a fantastic cook and baker, and loved to solve word puzzles.
In addition to her husband, Paul, she is survived by her daughter, Joyce Weaver, of Lancaster; 4 grandchildren: Maria, Rachel, Jessica, and Sion; 3 great-grandchildren: Ronnie, Aaliyah, and Nevaeh; and a sister, Jane Bixler, of Elizabethtown. She was preceded in death by 6 siblings.
Funeral Services for Dorothy will be held at 2PM, Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, 414 E. King St., Lancaster, PA 17602. A viewing will be held at the funeral home from 1PM to 2PM. Interment will follow the service at Strasburg Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dorothy's memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association by visiting www.diabetes.org. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com