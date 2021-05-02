Dorothy Louise Oblender, 91, passed away on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at St. Anne's Retirement Community, Columbia. Born in Lancaster, PA, Dorothy was the daughter of the late Michael D. and Johanna Huss Henry and the wife of Robert E. Oblender, and they would have celebrated 67 years of marriage in August 2021.
A graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School, Class of 1947, she took various accounting classes at Franklin & Marshall College and went on to work as a bookkeeper for Machinery Products for over 30 years. Upon retirement, she volunteered for Meals on Wheels in Millersville.
A granddaughter of a Lutheran pastor, she was a long-standing member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Millersville, PA. She enjoyed bowling, square dancing, miniature golf, reading mystery novels, in particular Agatha Christie, pinochle with friends and family, and loved Yuengling beer.
In addition to her husband, Dorothy is survived by a daughter, Suzanne L., wife of Gary Miller, Lancaster, two sons, Michael R. Oblender, Mechanicsburg and David H., husband of Amy Oblender, Manheim, a sister, Shirley Webb, Lititz, five grandchildren, Laura and Scott Miller, Matthew Oblender, Emily Tunstalle, Robert M. Oblender, and eight great-grandchildren, Micah, Norah, Nolan, Ian, Sophia, Gemma, Savannah, and Thea. She was preceded in death by a sister, Gloria Schnee.
A funeral service will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 222 North George Street, Millersville, PA on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Mark Kopp officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be in Conestoga Memorial Park, Lancaster.
Memorial donations in Dorothy's name may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 222 North George Street, Millersville, PA or Meals on Wheels of Millersville, 121 N. George Street, Millersville, PA 17551.
