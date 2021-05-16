Dorothy Louise "DottieLou" Rissler, 78, of Denver, passed away at home on Thursday, May 13, 2021. She was married 26 years to David R. Rissler. Born in Philadelphia she was the daughter of the late Paul H. and Anna D. Ford.
DottieLou retired from Berk-Tek after many years of employment. She was a member of Mt. Culmen E. C. Church in East Earl where she enjoyed singing in the choir. DottieLou enjoyed spending time with her family, friends, and cooking.
Surviving besides her husband is her brother, Paul H. Ford, Jr. his partner May Decker, and seven children: Shannon (Humphrey) Knarr wife of Raymond Knarr III, Aaron & Krista Humphrey, John & Nena Humphrey, Rob & Deb Rissler, Todd Rissler, Mark & Christi Rissler and Joanna Rissler; eight grandchildren: Ciara Geissler (wife of David Geissler), Becca, Jacob & Seth Humphrey, Brianna, Cailey, Lauren and Savanna Rissler; four great-grandchildren: Lucas & Ava Geissler and Trey & Nyah Miller. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Laura (Humphrey) Phelps, by sons, Jamie and James Jared Humphrey, by grandson Raymond "Bubba" Knarr, and her sister Jean Ford.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Mt. Culmen E. C. Church, 1885 Turkey Hill Road, East Earl, PA 17519 or to the Alzheimer's Association, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com. Arrangements by the Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, PA.
2 Timothy 4:7 "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, and I have remained faithful!"