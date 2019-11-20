Dorothy Lorraine Flawd

Dorothy L. Flawd (née Boice) 86 passed quietly to the Lord on November 17, 2019. She was born Dorothy Lorraine Boice on April 4, 1933 to the late Martin Boice and Dorothy Elder in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
Our wife, mother and friend will be missed by the many lives she touched. She was dedicated to her six children; loved cooking, baking, canning and preparing family meals. Dorothy and her beloved husband Harry enjoyed travel to Cape May; Lake Powell; and Colorado- where they took their furniture on several visits.She graduated from Sacred Heart Academy. Married Harry E. Flawd Jr. in September of 1952. After raising their six children she worked in child care both in Lancaster and Colorado.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Harry Flawd Jr., six children: Cynthnia Weichel wife of the late George Weichel and companion of the late Robert Flick, Dyann Enck, wife of Edwin, Patricia Baker wife of Jeffery Sr., Kathleen Maldonado wife of Hermino, Barbara Jo Flawd-Haleryn wife of Jaye Haleryn, and Harry Flawd III husband of Anne;15 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren and one due in January.
Preceded in death by her parents and her siblings; Betty Jane Fitzgerald, Martin Boice, and James Boice and her beloved dogs Gretchen and Nikki.
Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Service on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 10:30am at Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory at 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. Guests will be received for a time of viewing prior to the service starting at 9:30am. Interment will be at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery, Bausman, PA, and a reception will follow.