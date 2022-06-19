Dorothy Leonard Johnson 1925 2022

Dorothy Leonard Johnson was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and educator. She was a former resident of Springfield, Delaware county, and a Kindergarten teacher for the Springfield school district. She died peacefully on June 9th, 2022 of natural causes at The Willow Valley Retirement Community in Lancaster. Dotty was born on December 12th, 1925 to the late Thompson B. Leonard, and Mary Boone Leonard.
Dotty loved her family. She is finally reunited, with her husband of 72 years, Edward A. Johnson, Jr. who died in 2020. She is survived by her son Edward L. Johnson (Jane); her daughter, Sandra Mast (Eric); four grandchildren; Timothy Johnson, Amy Ober (Kyle), Nate Mast (Ashley), Laura Seeley (Jonathan). She has three great-grandchildren, Macy Ober, Cooper Mast, and Quinn Mast. She is survived by her loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Alberta Moody.
After graduating from Oxford High School, Dotty attended West Chester State Teacher's College, now West Chester University. This is where she met the love of her life, Edward A. Johnson. They were married 72 years.
After graduating from college, Dotty taught from 1946-1952 for the Springfield School District. She stayed home to raise her family, then returned to the classroom. She first taught half day Kindergarten in First Baptist Church of Springfield before she was hired to be a full-time kindergarten teacher for the Springfield School District. She taught from 1971-1987 at Scenic Hills as a Kindergarten Teacher. She loved teaching and spent countless hours preparing to greet her students each day. She retired after 22 years of teaching.
Becoming a grandmother gave her more time to develop and nurture the minds of little ones, again. She loved her new role and followed their events as they all grew up.
In her free time, she loved growing tomatoes in her garden and tending to her plants and flowers. Dorothy and Ed decided to move to Willow Valley in 2005 to be closer to family, in their final years. They resided there for 17 years.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Willow Valley, especially the caring nurses at The Glen for all their love and support.
Graveside services are at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Benevolent Fund at Willow Valley Communities.
