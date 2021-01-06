Dorothy L. Welk, 89, of Quarryville went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, January 4, 2021 at her residence. She was the wife of the late Ira D. Welk who died October 25, 2000. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late A. Lloyd and Lillian Eshleman Henry.
Dorothy was a life member of First Presbyterian Church of Strasburg. Active in her community, she served as secretary for the Solanco Fair for 30 years, and was a member of the Fulton Grange and Farm Women.
A homemaker, she also had been employed for over 20 years as an office clerk for Strasburg Pallet Company.
Dorothy was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and enjoyed family gatherings.
Surviving her are 2 children, LeRoy H. husband of Debra Ashby Welk and Donna R. wife of Steven Latham, both of Quarryville; 7 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and a brother Lloyd Henry of Lampeter. She was preceded in death by a son Lloyd Welk and grandson David Welk.
The family wishes to express their thanks to both Home Instead Senior Care and Hospice and Community Care for the excellent care given to their mother.
Funeral services will be private at First Presbyterian Church of Strasburg on Friday, January 8, 2021 at 2:00PM and will be live streamed at the following links. http://www.straspres.org/home-2 or https://www.facebook.com/straspres
Interment will be in Strasburg Mennonite Cemetery. Those who desire may make contributions in Dorothy's memory to First Presbyterian Church of Strasburg, 101 South Decatur Street, Strasburg, PA 17579, or to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125 or to Home Instead, 1532 Lititz Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. Arrangements entrusted to Murray A. Miller. reynoldsandshivery.com
