Dorothy L. Sheehy, 93, of Columbia passed away peacefully at her home on December 18th, 2021. She was born in Windsor Township to the late Harry and Mary Dietz Landis and was a lifelong resident of this area. Dorothy was very proud to be the first female real estate broker in Lancaster County. She was also active in local bike clubs and continued to ride until recently.
Dorothy leaves behind her children, Jane Conners of Columbia and Patrick Sheehy of Live Oak, FL. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Jack Sheehy, Jr.
In honor of Dorothy’s final wishes there will be no formal services. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Columbia Meals on Wheels, PO box 391, Columbia, PA 17512. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville