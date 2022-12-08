Dorothy L. "Dottie" Martin, of Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at the age of 93. Born April 26, 1929, in Lebanon, she was the daughter of the late Victor & Lydia (Reese) Nauman.
After school Dottie started her family and spent her life being a homemaker taking care of her husband and children. In her free time, she enjoyed camping, she was an avid walker, and loved to bake. Many years she taught Sunday school, and every Wednesday had a bible study which she thoroughly enjoyed.
Dottie is survived by her children: Terry Fitzwater and wife Terri and Lynn Leach-Yates and husband Cedric. Eight grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren with one on the way, and one great-great-grandchild. Siblings: Kenneth Nauman and John and wife Judy Nauman. She is preceded in death by her loving husband John H. Martin; son George Fitzwater; siblings: Victor, Sterling and Gene Nauman.
We welcome you to celebrate Dottie's amazing life on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home, 130 N Market Street. Elizabethtown, PA 17022. A viewing with family begins at 10: 00 AM with services to follow at 11:00 AM. Dorothy will be buried alongside of her husband John in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in a private service.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Dorothy's memory to your favorite charity. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com. Arrangements entrusted to Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Elizabethtown, PA.