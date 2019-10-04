Dorothy L. "Dottee" (Shober) Shealer

Dorothy L. (Shober) Shealer "Dottee", 94, went "home" to heaven on October 1, 2019 at Ephrata Manor.
She was born, the eighth of ten children, on July 6, 1925, in Denver, PA, to the late James L. and Elsie (Musser) Shober.
Dottee graduated from East Cocalico High School in 1943. On December 24, 1944 she married her sweetheart, Charles Shealer, before he left for the Pacific on a Navy ship during WWII. Married almost 65 years, Charles and Dottee lived most of their lives in Lancaster County. From 1979 to 1998 they lived in North Carolina where Dottee was known as the "Pennsylvania Dutch Funnel Cake Lady" and "Aunt Sam" because Charles portrayed "Uncle Sam".
Dottee was active in civic and church organizations and was well known for her sewing talent, doing alterations until she was 85. She was president of her alumni association and led small groups and Bible studies. She led the "Greenfield Ladies" for 16 years. She never tired of sharing her faith in the Lord with anyone she met. An "elegant lady", full of life and energy for most of her years, she loved to entertain and bless others with her gifts and talents. She enjoyed family gatherings the most.
She is survived by her daughters, Charlyn, married to James Snyder, Akron and Rebecca, married to Ronald Hazelton, Virginia; 4 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, a sister, Bette Teele of Quakertown and 2 brothers, Paul Shober of Ephrata and James Shober of Reamstown.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Charles E. Shealer and 6 siblings, Naomi Demming, Mae Fry, Kathryn Leid, Ellis Shober, Lester Shober, and Clair Shober. She will be greatly missed by all.
A private interment will take place at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sinking Springs, PA.
A Memorial Service celebrating her life will be held at the Worship Center, 2384 New Holland Pike, Lancaster, PA, on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Greeting time will be held from 10 to 11 AM.
The Family requests no flowers. Donations can be made to House of His Creation, 541 W. 28th Division Hwy., Lititz, PA 17543 or Dynamis World Ministries (Christopher Alam), 22 Keystone Ct., Leola, PA 17540.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.