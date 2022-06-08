Dorothy L. "Dot" Sangrey, 93, loving wife, mother, grand, great-grand, great-great-grandmother and half-sister passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 5, 2022 under the care of Hospice & Community Care.
Born in Lancaster County on November 6, 1928, she was the wife of the late Richard J. "Dick" Sangrey who passed away on March 19, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Thomas Stouch and Edna Mae Trout Geiter and stepdaughter of Raymond Geiter, Sr.
Dot enjoyed being a homemaker and at one time worked for High Foods in Food Services. She enjoyed playing bingo, shopping, roller skating, boating at the Chesapeake River, going to the beach, but most of all spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her four children, Barry R., partner of Karen Bish, Mohnton, PA, Terry Lee, husband of Ilene Sangrey, Paradise, PA, Kathy G. Hake, Lancaster, PA, and Joanne Fay, wife of Charles E. Quick, Grand Marsh, Wisconsin; half siblings, Gene Gerhart, Raymond Geiter, Jr., and Rhonda Geiter; 5 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Jerry Hakes, granddaughter, Melanie Bach, and brother-in-law, LeRoy Sangrey.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Dot's Graveside Service at Conestoga Memorial Park on Monday, June 13, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. with Pastor Dale Parmer officiating.
