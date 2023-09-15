Dorothy L. Deiter, age 76, of Lancaster, passed away on Wednesday, September 13, 2023. She was the daughter of the late Roy and Mary Landis Deiter.

She was a member of the Christian faith. Dorothy graduated from Solanco High School class of 1965. Her favorite activity was reading. Dorothy was a care giver providing home health care for many years.

She is survived by 2 brothers: Ray husband of Libby Deiter of New Providence, twin brother Don husband of Joyce Deiter of Lancaster and sister Ruth wife of the late Lloyd Kreider of Lancaster.

A graveside service will take place from Strasburg Mennonite Cemetery on Saturday, September 16th at 10 AM. shiveryfuneralhome.com

