Dorothy L. Burkholder, 86, of New Holland, passed away at home on Sunday, November 15, 2020.
She was the wife of the late R. George Burkholder who died in 2018. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Elam L. and Edna Augsburger Kauffman.
Dorothy was a homemaker and a member of Cedar Lane Chapel. She enjoyed gardening, birds, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Surviving is a son, Wilmer L. husband of Lisa Groff Burkholder of Bowmansville; two daughters, Shirley A. Burkholder of New Holland, and Linda wife of Karl Beckett of Denver; four grandchildren, Jeffrey Parmer, Ryan Parmer, Samantha Burkholder, and Lydia O'Donnell; seven great-grandchildren; two brothers, Samuel husband of Mattie Kauffman of Ronks, and Amos husband of Sarah Kauffman of Lewisburg; three sisters, Anna wife of Daniel Kramer of Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, Elsie wife of Ivan Beachy of Free Union, VA, and Carol wife of Amos Stoltzfus of Gap. She was preceded in death by a sister Marian Lapp.
A Viewing will be held on Wednesday evening, November 18th from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at the Groff High Funeral Home, 145 W. Main St., New Holland, PA. CDC Guidelines will be followed and masks will be required in the funeral home. Services and interment in the Bridgeville Cemetery will be private and held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Cedar Lane Chapel, 1401 Springville Road, East Earl, PA 17519.