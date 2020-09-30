Dorothy Kauffman, 78, of Selbyville, DE, died on Friday, September 25, 2020 at her home. Born in Chambersburg, PA she was the daughter of the late Michael and Sarah Plasterer Detwiler. She was married to the late Robert Kauffman who died in 2011.
She received her Ph.D., University of Maryland, and was a consultant with the Center for Applied Linguistics (CAL) in Washington, DC. Her responsibilities at CAL included conducting teacher-training sessions that addressed effective instruction for ESL students K-12.
A former elementary school classroom and reading teacher, she served as a reading consultant and taught speech, reading, and English composition courses at community college level. At university level she had extensive experience teaching reading, language arts, and children's literature, as well as supervising student teachers.
Dorothy is the author of The Oxford Picture Dictionary for the Content Areas, published by Oxford University Press, as well as a supplementary reading series for grades 1-6 and content-based ESL literature units for grades K-1. She also helped to develop a social studies curriculum and textbooks for Standard I and II students in Belize, Central America, and recently completed a series of English language arts workbooks for students in grades K-5, and a program staff development materials about teaching reading to English language learners entitled What's Different About Teaching Reading to Students Learning English?
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Yvonne Kauffman, Selbyville, DE, brother-in-law, Reuben Kauffman, Manheim, PA and cousins: Jean M. Pletcher, Gibsoma, PA, Mary Lou Fleck, Nashville, TN, Nancy Yoder, Lancaster, PA and Doris E. Taylor, Camano Island, WA.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date.
Memorial donations in Dorothy's name may be made to Selbyville Library, 11 South Main Street, Selbyville, DE 19975.
