Dorothy Kauffman, 78, of Selbyville, DE, died on Friday, September 25, 2020 at her home. Born in Chambersburg, PA she was the daughter of the late Michael and Sarah Plasterer Detwiler. She was married to the late Robert Kauffman who died in 2011. Services will be held at Zion Lutheran Church, 2 S. Hazel Street, Manheim, PA 17545 on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. with Reverend Kate Warn officiating. Masks will be required.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Robert E. "Chief" Kauffman Award - Anne Arundel Community College, 101 College Parkway, Arnold, MD 21012. Please visit Dorothy's Memorial Page at: