Dorothy K. Zook, 98, of Lebanon, formerly of Lexington, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Conestoga View. She was the wife of the late Kenneth L. Zook who passed away June 3, 2007. She was born in Lititz on July 5, 1921, daughter of the late Norman B. and Bessie S. Sharr Kline. Her Father Norman was the founder of Kline's Candy.
Dorothy was a graduate of Rothsville High School. She was a candy maker most of her working life but had been a beautician and employed by the former Lititz Springs Bank, Lititz. She enjoyed time spent with her family.
Dorothy is survived by her niece, two nephews, sixteen grand-nieces and nephews, thirty-four great-grand nieces and nephews and seven great-great-great-grandnieces and nephews.
In keeping with Dorothy's wishes family graveside services were held in Machpelah Cemetery, Lititz.
To share on line condolences visit:www.porterfieldscheidfh.com.
Lebanon, PA
