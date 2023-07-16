Dorothy K. Mellinger, 91, of Lancaster, passed away on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. She was the wife of the late Mervin S. Mellinger for 63 years. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late J. Walter and Anna (Herr) Kreider.
Dorothy was a proofreader for the Lancaster Newspaper, devoted wife and mother. She was dedicated to her Christian faith and loved attending Bible Study. She enjoyed antiquing, golfing, traveling, skiing and going to the beach.
Dorothy is survived by her children Brenda Souders married to Paul of Conestoga, Jeffrey Mellinger married to Alyce of Wyomissing, and Todd Mellinger married to Cori of Strasburg; 6 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.
Services will be privately held at the convenience of the family.
In Dorothy's memory, contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17601.
