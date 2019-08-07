Dorothy K. Brubaker, 98, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on July 27, 2019. She resided at Woodcrest Villa for 17 years and died at the Mennonite Home after a brief illness. She was happily married for 51 years to Kenneth S. Brubaker who died in 1992. She was born in Lancaster County, and her parents were Minnie Forrey (Hostetter) Habecker and Christian Shenk Habecker.
A 1939 graduate of East Hempfield High School and also a graduate of Lancaster Business College, Dorothy briefly worked as a secretary before becoming a homemaker and mother. Since 1936, she's remained a faith-filled and life-long member of Salem United Church of Christ in Rohrerstown. There, she sang in the choir, taught Sunday school, served on the altar guild, helped at the annual Christmas Bazaar and also served in numerous other ways.
"Dottie" was also active in the community as a member of the Farm Women Society #18, the Donegal Chapter of DAR, the Red Rose Chapter of EGA, the Town and Country Garden Club, and the Towne Club of Lancaster. She was a Girl Scout leader and a Gray Lady at the St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dorothy was a devoted, loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, and was dearly loved by all. She enjoyed being with her family whenever possible and shared her time and many interests with them. We learned from her how to play pinochle and bridge, put together 1,000 piece puzzles, plant gardens filled with vegetables and flowers, enjoy delicious pastries, especially sand tarts, plus recipes of all kinds, entertain our friends, enjoy doing needle-point, and travel to the seashore on vacations. She modeled serving others and being gracious by saying "thank you" throughout her life. She was referred to as a "sweet lady" up until the end. She left us a wonderful legacy for which we'll all be forever grateful.
Surviving are her daughters, Mary Louise Toews (husband, Jake) of Lititz, PA and Carol Frey of Herndon, VA and son-in-law, Charles Tonelli of East Petersburg, PA., her 4 grandchildren, Lisa Toews Daugherty (husband, Jay), of Arlington, VA, Dr. Karl Toews (wife, Dr. Sunny) of Bedford, MA, Jamie Mannix (wife, Suzy) of Willow Street, PA and Meredith Lawrence (husband, Matthew) of Herndon, VA, and 8 great-grandchildren, Marisa and Kathryn Grace Daugherty, Ava and Isaak Toews, Matilda, Madelyn and Miranda Lawrence and MacKenzie Mannix. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Bette Kathryn Tonelli, her brother, Jay Habecker, and her son-in-law, Dexter Frey.
A Memorial Service celebrating Dorothy's life will be held at Salem United Church of Christ, 2312 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603, with Reverend Roben Roof officiating, on Saturday, September 28, 2019. Relatives and friends will be received at 10:00 AM followed by the service at 11:00 and a reception in fellowship hall at 12:00 noon. Interment will be private at the discretion of the family at Rohrerstown Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dorothy's memory may be made to the Salem UCC for their Shut-ins Fund at the above address. To leave on-line condolences, please visit
