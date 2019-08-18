Dorothy Jane (Shank) Jenny, passed away at the age of 93 at the home of her daughter after a long courageous struggle with Alzheimer's. Born in Manheim, she was the eldest child of Lydia and Herman Shank. Dottie attended Manheim Borough High School, was a beloved mother and a dear friend to many. After raising three children, she worked many years at the former Watt and Shand downtown.
Dottie was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Bernard Jenny, daughter, Tana, and infant son, Theodore, beloved sister, Sandy Gibble, brothers, Eugene and Donald Shank. She is survived by: a daughter, Debra A. Garrett (Timothy); grandchildren, Brian, Kyle (Rebecca) and Steven Garrett, her namesake and great-granddaughter, Dorothy J. Garrett; son, Neal Jenny (Pamela); brother, Carl; nephew, Kerry Shank; niece, Amy Shank; many nieces and nephews and lifelong friends.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Furman Home for Funerals, 59 W. Main St., Leola PA. Visitation with family will be from 2-3:00 pm and celebration of her life to begin at 3:00 pm.
Contributions may be made in Dorothy's name to the Alzheimer's Association would be appreciated. Furman-Leola