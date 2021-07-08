Dorothy Jane Greenawalt, 91, of Annville died Monday, June 28, 2021, at her residence. She was the wife of the late Charles E. Greenawalt. Born in Hershey on February 20, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Robert R. Vogel and the late Margaret J. (Hoerner) Vogel.
Dorothy was a graduate of Hershey High School and St. Joseph's Nursing School in Lancaster. Dorothy was a nurse for the Palmyra Bretheran Village, and became the Administrator of Hill Farm Nursing Home and owner of the Greenawalt Lodge Nursing Home. She attended Emmanuel United Methodist Church in Ft. Indiantown Gap. Dorothy loved animals, especially her grand dogs, Chloe and Kyme, the beach, traveling to California and Florida, and her hometown of Hershey.
Surviving are two sons, Dr. Charles E. Greenawalt, husband of Esther N. of Annville, Has S. Greenawalt, husband of Tracy A. Candini of Sacramento, CA, and one brother, Jay F. Vogel, husband of Kathy of Boiling Springs. Also surviving are her two granddaughters, Caroline of Harrisburg and Kimberly of Annville.
In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by, Robert R. Vogel of Hershey, and Bruce C. Vogel of New York City. Her brother, Richard C. Vogel, joined her in eternal life on June 30, 2021.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, July 12 at Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory, 618 East Main Street Annville, PA 17003. A public viewing will be held from 10:00AM – 11:00 AM prior to the service. Interment will be held at the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery following the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Speranza Animal Rescue or to the Hospice of Central Pennsylvania in her memory. Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. is overseeing arrangements.