Dorothy Jane Fritsch, 94, of Mountville, went home to be with her Lord & Savior Jesus Christ, Monday, January 17, 2022 at St Anne’s Retirement Community, Columbia, where she was a resident. Born in Clay Township, she was the daughter of the late Raymond B. & Mae (Ober) Eshleman. Dorothy was the widow of the late Erwin L Fritsch with whom she lovingly shared 46 years of marriage.
Dorothy attended Hempfield High School, and was later employed by RCA in Lancaster PA. Always the dedicated wife and loving mother, she shared her love of the Delaware shore with her husband, family, and friends. She was a master in the kitchen, known for her world-class Chicken Pot Pie. Her interests and talents also included: ladies bowling league at Leisure Lanes, saltwater fishing, crabbing, gardening, watching the PGA and travel.
She is survived by her son, Brian D. Fritsch, husband of Jacqueline (Consylman), and granddaughter, Brianna R. Fritsch, of Columbia, PA; and brother, Donald Eshleman of Brethren Village, Lititz. In addition to her husband and parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by two brothers and three sisters.
A private funeral mass will be held at St Leo the Great Catholic Church, Lancaster PA, with interment at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dorothy’s memory may be sent to the Dementia Society to fund patient support and research at www.dementiasociety.org. For online condolences visit: