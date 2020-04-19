Dorothy J. Younger, 87, lifelong resident of Lancaster, passed away at Moravian Manor on Monday, April 13, 2020. She was born in Lancaster to the late Raymond and Florence (Weitkamp) Meese.
After graduating from J. P. McCaskey High School, Dorothy worked as an inspector for RCA and Burle Industries. She had been a member of the former St. Andrew United Church of Christ on North Lime Street.
Dorothy is survived by her daughter Margaret Younger of Millersville, her son Andrew J. Younger of Lancaster, her two grandchildren Marian and Carol, and her three great-grandchildren.
A private family service with interment will take place in Conestoga Memorial Park.
