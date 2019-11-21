Dorothy J. (Wissler) Kiehl, 94, a homemaker, formerly of Lancaster, died Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Paramount Senior Living, Maytown. She was the wife of the late Richard E. Kiehl, who died in 2012.
Born in Manheim and raised on Cabbage Hill, she was the daughter of the late Chester B. and Margaret (Long) Wissler and was of the Protestant faith. Her hobbies included hunting and fishing.
Surviving are three children: Bonnie S., married to Larry Harnly, Margaret "Mickey" L. married to John Curry, of Lancaster, Susan C. Fontes, fiancee of John D. Eisenhower, of Marietta; four grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by a step son, Michael H. Kellish; a grandson, J. Brian Harnly and six siblings.
At the request of the family, the Funeral Arrangements are private- the Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home, 320 Blue Rock Road, Route 999, Millersville, PA 17551. Interment will be held in the the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA.
Kindly omit flowers. Memorial Remembrances can be made in Dorothy's memory to Grane Hospice Care, www.granehospice.com
