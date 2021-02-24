Dorothy J. Gradwell

Dorothy J. (Fronczak) Gradwell, 84, of Keystone Villa, passed away at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Tuesday, February 16, 2021. Formerly of Morea, PA, Dorothy was a longtime resident of Lancaster County. She was the wife of the late James E. Gradwell for 52 years.
Dorothy attended both Methodist and Catholic Services. She worked as a baker at Millersville University until her retirement.
She enjoyed baking, cooking, and vacationing in Ocean City, MD. However, the most important part of her life was her family.
Dorothy is survived by her children: David J. Gradwell, husband of Kelly, of Lancaster and Sandra Ward, wife of Cedric, of Salisbury, MD. Also surviving are 2 grandchildren, 3 sisters, and 4 brothers. She was preceded in death by a sister.
Due to the COVID pandemic, Memorial Services for Dorothy will be held at a later date. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
