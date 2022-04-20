Dorothy J. Enterline, 96, formerly of Lancaster, entered into rest on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Moravian Manor, Lititz. She was the wife of the late Russel F. Enterline, Jr. who passed away on May 10, 2015. She was the daughter of the late Clyde and Helen (Zarfoss) Herr.
Dorothy graduated from Penn Manor High School and was a homemaker who had the gift of hospitality. She was a member of Calvary Bible Church, Mount Joy.
She is survived by two daughters: Shelby wife of Jan Askman, Long Beach, CA and Sherri wife of the late Nelson Peters, Lancaster. One granddaughter: Jennifer Peters and sister: Dawn (Herr) wife of Donald Kissinger, Sr. She was preceded in death by a grandson: Russel Baughman and two brothers: Dale and Dean Herr.
The Private Service and Burial was held in Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
