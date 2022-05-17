Dorothy J. "Dotty" Weaver, 91, formerly of Blue Ball, died Saturday, May 14, 2022, at her home at Garden Spot Village. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul M. "Leaky" Weaver, in 2015.
Born in Blue Ball, she was the daughter of the late Ivan S. and Isabel (Lewis) Witwer.
Dotty was a graduate of New Holland High School class of 1949. She was a homemaker and also operated The Village Herb Shop for 10 years.
She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, where for 30 years she assembled the Sunday bulletin. Additionally, she served as a Cub Scout den mother, and was a member of the Auxiliary of Blue Ball Fire Company, Eastern Star, and the Herbal Society of America. She enjoyed traveling, needlecrafts and quilting.
Surviving are four children: P. Michael Weaver, Wilmington, DE; Annette L. married to Allen Lockwood, Harrisburg; Andrew C. married to Suzanne (Harte) Weaver, Lancaster; Bennett L. Weaver, Blue Ball; five grandchildren: Matthew Dyer, Brian Dyer, Amy Souders, Thomas Lockwood, Rory Weaver; and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Patrice M. Carpenter.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Garden Spot Village Chapel, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland. The family will receive friends from 1 2 p.m. Interment will be at the convenience of the family in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to New Holland Area Historical Society, P. O. Box 464, New Holland, PA 17557. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.