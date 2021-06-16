Dorothy J. "Dot" Shearer, 65, of Columbia, passed away on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at home. She was the wife of Larry L. Shearer, with whom she would have celebrated their 39th wedding anniversary on August 21, 2021. She was born in San Marcos, TX, daughter of Joann M. McFadden Weber, Willow Street and the late George E. Weber. She was a Media Coordinator for WGAL for 38 years and also a Party Coordinator for Go Bananas, and a Para Educator at Landisville Primary Center. Dot was a member of Hempfield BIC Church and enjoyed her family, especially her grandchildren. She had the love of Jesus.
Surviving in addition to her husband and mother, her children: Stacy A. Herr, Killeen, TX; C. Travis Shearer, Manheim and Ashley LaVenice, Manheim. Ten grandchildren. One brother: George E. Weber. Two sisters: Susan A. Weber and Joann M. Wurster.
The Memorial Service will be held at Manheim BIC Church, 54 North Penryn Rd., Manheim on SATURDAY, JUNE 26, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Jan Latshaw, officiating. The Family will have a visitation following the service. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
