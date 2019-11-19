Dorothy J. "Dot" Marley, 94, of Mount Joy, passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Juniper Village. She was a resident of Juniper Village for 3 years where she made many friends. Born in Marietta in 1925, she was the daughter of the late John and Martha (Nell) Roberts. Dot was the loving wife of the late Eugene J. "Gene" Marley for 68 years before his passing in 2017.
Dot was a graduate of Marietta High School where she was the valedictorian of her class. Dot won the good citizenship pin her senior year. She retired from Wyeth Laboratories. Dot was a life-long member of St. john's Episcopal Church in Marietta and St. Matthews Episcopal Church in Florida. Dot and Gene were snowbirds in Florida for 20 years. They traveled all over the world including 13 different countries in Europe and all 50 states in their RV. She was an avid reader and enjoyed watching wrestling on TV.
Dot is survived by a son, David Marley, husband of Donna of Mount Joy; a grandson, David Marley II companion of Nikki Hess of Lebanon; a great-granddaughter, Yasmine Marley of Mount Joy; four sisters, Nancy Mihajlov, wife of the late Mike, Sandy Lenhart, wife of Phil, Carol Roberts, companion of Ed Walter and Donna Hobbs, wife of Roger; and two brothers, Jay Roberts, husband of Chris and Dennis Roberts companion of Gary Shevin.
The Marley family would like to thank the staff of Juniper Village for their care and support over the last 3 years.
A memorial service honoring Dot's life will be held at Saint John's Episcopal Church, 239 East Market Street, Marietta, on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the church before the service from 10 AM to 11 AM. Interment will follow at Maytown Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saint John's Episcopal Church, 239 East Market Street, Marietta, PA 17547. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com