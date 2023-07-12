Dorothy Isabelle Risch Dulaney Sayre, 95, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 8, 2023. Born on October 21, 1927, in Cherry Valley, PA, she was the daughter of George and Henrietta Nulph Risch. She married the love of her life, Kenneth Sayre and moved to Longview, TX.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband Dewey Dulaney, sisters May, Esther, brothers Lee, Lawrence, and David.
She is survived by her sister Margaret Sweeney of Monongahela, PA; daughters Diane (Paul) Wallen of York, PA, Jennie Lynn (Bryan) Hess of Lititz, PA, Barbara Hamilton of Williamsburg, PA, and son Dennis (Elaine) Dulaney of Martinsburg, PA. Also surviving are grandchildren Paul, Mindy, Jarod, Missy, Wendy, Stacey, several great-grandchildren, 1 great great-grandchild, and beloved friends Bruce and Ruth Hathaway of Longview, TX.
Dorothy retired from the Lancaster, PA Office of Aging and volunteered many years for Meals on Wheels, the American Heart Association and Longview Community Ministries.
Per Dorothy's request there will be no visitation or funeral services. An online guest book may be signed at www.raderfh.com
