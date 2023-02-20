Dorothy I. Meck, 98, of Manheim passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, February 16, 2023. Born in Strasburg, she was the daughter of the late George K. and Emma (Keener) Harnish. She was the wife of the late Earl L. Meck. Dorothy was a member of White Oak Mennonite Church, Manheim. She was a homemaker and also known for her sewing, cooking at Bible School and working on the mission fields.
Surviving are three daughters; Betty Jane, wife of Irvin B. Heisey of Manheim, Janet, wife of Glenn Sensenig and Nancy, wife of Eldon Detweiler both of Elkton, MD, a son, E. David, husband of Barbara Weaver Meck of Earleville, MD; 27 grandchildren, 151 great- grandchildren, 5 step great-grandchildren and 20 great great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by one grandson, one great grandson, two sisters and five brothers. She is the last of her immediate family.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service at White Oak Mennonite Church, 2456 Newport Road, Manheim on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 10:00 AM. There will be a viewing at the church on Friday from 1:00 PM 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM 8:00 PM. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. Please omit flowers. The Buch Funeral Home, Manheim in charge of arrangements.
