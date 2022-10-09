Dorothy I. Kern, 87, of Quarryville, passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at Quarryville Presbyterian Retire-ment Community. She was the loving wife of the late Pastor Robert D. Kern, with whom she shared 55 years of marriage at the time of his passing in 2011.
Born November 30, 1934 in Aldan, Delaware County, PA, Dorothy was the daughter of the late James and Isabella Fife (Kilpatrick) Keating. She had one sibling, an older brother, the late David Keating.
Dorothy was a graduate of Landsdowne High School, class of 1952. Following high school, she attended Wheaton College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in Home Economics Education, graduating in 1956. She furthered her education with graduate studies at Millersville University. Dorothy was a public-school teacher for a few years, then went on to be an elementary school teacher in Christian schools in Lancaster County, retiring in 2000. Having the heart of a servant, Dorothy enjoyed creating special memories with family and friends and she loved serving as a pastor's wife. The passion of her life was loving Jesus and sharing that love with others.
She is survived by a daughter, Beth-Ann McKinney, wife of Patrick, of Reamstown, a son, Mark Kern, of Hershey, 9 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and a son-in-law, Kerry Rapp, of Myerstown. In addition to her parents, husband, and brother, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Deborah Lee Rapp, an infant son, and an infant granddaughter.
A Celebration of Dorothy's life will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 15, 2022 in the Ellingsworth Auditorium of Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community, 625 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville, PA 17566, with a time to visit with the family prior to the service from 1 p.m. 2 p.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Dorothy's memory to Camp Conquest, 480 Forest Road, Denver, PA 17517 (make checks payable to Camp Conquest), or online at https://campconquest.org/giving.
To leave an online condolence, please visit Dorothy's obituary at