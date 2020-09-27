Dorothy Hess Shoemaker, 97, of Lancaster, passed away at Arden Courts in Harrisburg, PA on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. She was the first to arrive and the last to leave of the 6 children of John and Lottie Hess. The loving wife of Wilbur K. Shoemaker for 72 years, with whom she loved to travel, garden and socialize, they will once again be together.
She was always welcoming with a smile to all she met and, if arriving at her home any time of day or night, she would offer some form of nourishment. None left empty of stomach or spirit. And she gave freely of herself and her resources to benefit those around her.
In addition to her many charitable contributions, she actively participated with the YWCA, First Presbyterian Church, Contact Lancaster Helpline, Meals on Wheels, Lancaster Garden Club and shared her great joy of reading through tutoring children. Boundless energy and indomitable spirit were hers in abundance as she enjoyed every aspect of life to the fullest. In her last days, she insisted that she was "only" 89, not 97!
She was the epitome of unconditional love to her son: W. Kenneth Shoemaker (Judi), her daughter: Kathleen Nazar (Barry), her four grandchildren: Scott Nazar, Meredith Nazar Groff (Chad), Megan Nazar Lanigan (Joe), Tim Foley, and her 7 great-grandchildren: Mary Kate, Amelia, and Charlotte Nazar, Jordyn Pedia, Connor Groff, Elliott and Eliza Lanigan.
She will be greatly missed by all who were fortunate to have known her.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 (would have been Wilbur's 97th birthday) at 2 PM at First Presbyterian Church, 140 E. Orange St., Lancaster PA 17602. There will be a concurrent Zoom broadcast by the church for those who cannot or do not wish to attend. Social distancing will be in place, so there will be limited availability for in-person attendance.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church or to the YWCA Lancaster, 110 N. Lime St., Lancaster, PA 17602. To leave an online condolence, please visit
