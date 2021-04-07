Dorothy H. Peacock, 96, of Lititz, died peacefully on Friday, April 2, 2021 at Moravian Manor. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Roy D. and Irene Hartman Hassler. A homemaker, Dorothy was the loving wife of the late Bruce M. Peacock who died in December of 2016. Since 1962 Dorothy was an active and faithful member of Paoli Presbyterian Church. Dorothy had a deep passion and knowledge of antiques, a lifelong love for babies and puppies, and was an avid reader.
Surviving are two daughters: Sherry D. wife of John Conner of Sykesville, MD, Nancy Mergenthal of Sicklerville, NJ, three grandchildren: Gene Mergenthal, Jackie DiMauro, Mathew Mergenthal, and five great-grandchildren. Preceding her in death was a brother, Paul Hassler.
At Dottie's request, services will be private and at the convenience of the family. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
