Dorothy H. Morgan

Dorothy Wuestner Morgan, 97, of New Holland, died Friday, October 4, 2019 at Garden Spot Village.
Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of Charles and Rose (Zeswitz) Wuestner. Her husband, Carroll E. "Carl" Morgan, died Oct. 25, 2004.
Dorothy was a graduate of Frankford High School in Philadelphia. During WWII she served with the US Naval Service WAVES with a rank of Aviation Machinist's Mate, 2nd class.
An accomplished artist, she enjoyed attending elderhostel painting programs and painting with friends to keep honing her craft.
Surviving are three children, Lynn (Edward) Buchheim, Victoria Morgan, and John G. Morgan; four grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and a brother, Charles Wuestner.
Preceding her in death is a sister, Margaret Bickel.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Garden Spot Village Benevolent Fund, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland, PA 17557 or to Trinity Lutheran Church, www.trinitynewholland.org. Arrangements by Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland.