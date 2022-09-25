Dorothy H. Good, 87, of Bowmansville, passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at home.
She was born in Denver to the late Herman and Edna Eberly and was the wife of the late Ralph David Good who passed away in 2021.
A lifelong member of Swamp Lutheran Church, Reinholds, she enjoyed flowers, gardening, cooking, baking, and she loved her family and friends.
Dorothy worked as a produce clerk for Weavers Market until she 82.
Dorothy is survived by son, Tracy Scott Good, husband of Kelly (Katherman) of Ephrata, daughter, Pamela J., wife of Randy L. Leisey of Adamstown; 4 grandchildren, Cody Leisey, Hunter Leisey, Nicholas Good, and Aubrey Good.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by sister, Anna Sensenig and brother, Franklin Eberly.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Swamp Lutheran Church, 275 Swamp Church Road, Reinholds, PA 17569. Funeral services will follow at 11:00, with Pastor Scott Brubaker officiating. Interment will take place in the Swamp Cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions in Dorothy's memory may be made to Swamp Lutheran Church at the above address.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
