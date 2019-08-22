Dorothy H. Gobber, 78, of Goodville, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Lancaster General Hospital.
Born in West Chester, she was a daughter of the late James R. and Evelyn P. (Sams) Moulton. Her husband, Theodore A. Gobber, Sr., died in 2001.
Dorothy had worked for many years at several area manufacturing businesses
She was a member of Petra Church and she enjoyed needlepoint and crocheting.
Surviving are three children, Theodore A. Gobber, II, Lisa A. Gobber, and Bryon K. Gobber; three grandsons; and three sisters, Mary Alice Berrier, Barbara Moore, and Carol Domeracki.
Preceding her in death is a son, Kerry Gobber; a daughter, Sharon Bradford; a grandson, Kerry Manion; five sisters; and a brother.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 26 at 11 am at Petra Church, 565 Airport Road, New Holland with viewing from 10-11 am. Interment will be in the Lincoln Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Groff-High Funeral Home, 145 W. Main St., New Holland, PA 17557 to assist the family with funeral expenses. To send the family online condolences visit us at www.groffeckenroth.com.