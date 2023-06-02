Dorothy Florence Kaufman, 95 of Lancaster, PA went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday May,30, 2023 at Mennonite Home. Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Clara Viola Rutter Byers. She was married for 40 years to John H. Kaufman, Sr., who passed away in 1991.
Dorothy worked at Meadow Hill Restaurant in the kitchen and Armstrong in the cafeteria, however her most important work was as a homemaker. She was baptized and a member of Conestoga United Methodist Church where she participated with the 55+ group. She was a hardworking farm wife, assisting with all the farm work and enjoyed raising chickens, ducks and steers. She was an amazing cook and baked pies and black walnut cake and made the best hamburgers around. Most of Dorothy's happiest moments were spent with her grandchildren who she loved deeply and spending time with her sister, Mary and sister-in-law, Betty.
She is survived by her daughters, Arlene M. Powders (Charlie), Willow Street, PA, Jackie C. Rineer (Kenneth), Tucson, AZ, her sons, John H. Kaufman, Jr. (Lynn), Conestoga, PA, Allen L. Kaufman (Cathy), Millersville, PA, 6 grandchildren: Teddy, Jamie, Jeffrey, Jennifer, Abbie, and Jack, 11 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She is the last of her 12 siblings.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Dorothy's Funeral Service at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 12:00 Noon with Keith Kaufman officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be held in Conestoga United Methodist Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
Please visit Dorothy's Memorial Page at: