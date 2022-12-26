Dorothy F. Shirk, 83, of Denver, passed away on December 23, 2022 in her residence.
Born in Sellersville, she was the daughter of the late James Russell and Ethel Hirst (Supper) Fredrick. She was the loving wife of the late Kenneth Luke Shirk, with whom she married on May 9, 1964 and shared forty years of marriage until the time of his passing in 2003.
She was a member of Gehman Mennonite Church and was employed as an LPN for Landis Homes for thirty years. She enjoyed bird watching, sewing and was a part of the sewing circle for Welsh Mountain Church, completing puzzles, cooking and baking, watching Philadelphia sports and enjoyed taking part in the card ministry at Gehman Mennonite Church.
Dorothy is survived by her daughters: Leona A. wife of Nelson Good of Lancaster and Cynthia K. wife of Nelson Horning of Denver, five grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and her parents, she is preceded in death by her stepmother: Rosanna Fredrick and her son in law: Richard Bennett.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Gehman Mennonite Church, 127 Witmer Road, Reinholds, PA 17569 with Pastor Phil Horning officiating. There will be viewing held from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM on Tuesday. A private graveside will be held in Paradise Mennonite Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Dorothy's memory to Hospice and Community Care, 4075 Old Harrisburg Pike, Mount Joy, PA 17552.
Eckenroth Home for Funerals in Terre Hill is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
