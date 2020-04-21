Dorothy F. Berrier, 92, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020, of natural causes, at the Mennonite Home in Lancaster. Born Monday, June 20, 1927 in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Harry J. Farmer, Sr. and Edna Mae (Kline) Farmer. She was the wife of Dale J. Berrier who passed away in December 2011.
A homemaker and farmer's wife, Dorothy also worked at Thome Farms and Ridgeview Dairy. She was a 73 year member of Christ Church United Church of Christ, Elizabethtown.
She is survived by five children: Dale Jay Berrier and wife Bonita of Holtwood; Dean E. Berrier and wife Carolyn of Landisville; Daniel J. Berrier and wife Lori of Elizabethtown; Dianna L. Zimmerman and husband Lester of Lancaster and Debra A. Boozer of Lancaster; 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
The last of her immediate family, Dorothy was predeceased by three brothers: John K. "Bud" Farmer, Harry J. Farmer, Jr. and Richard J. Farmer; and two sisters: Catherine Waltz and Gladys K. "Dolly" Ney.
Service and interment will be held at the convenience of the family.
