Dorothy Elizabeth Mowery Smith, 85, of Lancaster, entered eternal rest on Friday, June 24, 2022 at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin M. and Dorothy Keeports Mowery.
Dotty graduated from West Lampeter High School. Following her graduation, she moved from her rural Lancaster County family farm to attend Katharine Gibbs School in New York City. From there she took employment positions in Washington, DC and Philadelphia, but always kept farming in her heart.
Her career consisted for working for Congressman Paul F. Schenk in Washington, DC, the Patent Office of Sun Oil Company in Philadelphia, the Law Firm of Schnader, Harrison, Segal & Lewis in Philadelphia, the Law Firm of Nikolaus, Hohenadel, Chesters & Umbenhauer in Lancaster.
Dotty was a devoted woman of Christian faith and values. She was an active member of First Presbyterian Church of Strasburg where she served as an elder, Clerk of Session, deacon, and Martha Circle. She received an Honorary Life Membership in Presbyterian Women, Presbyterian Church USA.
Her community involvement included volunteering for Water Street Rescue Mission for over 25 years, Hans Herr House and Museum and a long-time volunteer with the Lampeter Fair Committee.
Dotty is the last of her immediate family.
Funeral services will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Strasburg, 101 South Decatur Street, Strasburg, PA on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Robert K. Bronkema officiating. A viewing will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the church. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery. Kindly omit flowers.
Contributions may be made in Dotty's memory to Water Street Mission, 210 South Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 or to Mennonite Central Committee, 21 South 12th Street, P.O. Box 500, Akron, PA 17501-0500. Arrangements entrusted to Murray A. Miller at Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Quarryville, PA. reynoldsandshivery.com
A living tribute »