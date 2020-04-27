Dorothy E. Work, 97, of Mountville, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, April 24, 2020. She was born in East Lampeter, daughter of the late Willis A. and Ada Mae Snyder Smith. "Evie," which she liked to be called, was raised on a farm in Mountville, and loved nature and the outdoors. She worked for many years at Hamilton Watch Company. Later, she moved to Bedford where she attended the Old Church in Bedford village. She loved to have family go with her to church when they visited on the weekends. She loved walking every day and enjoyed gardening. Evie also ate healthy and looked younger than her age. She would play gin rummy with anyone for hours at a time. Her nieces and nephews have many fond memories of outings with her. Evie was the sweetest lady with a deep faith and had a good sense of humor. Being with family was important to her. Years later she moved back to Mountville where she worshiped at Silver Spring Baptist Church. And then later she resided at Conestoga View, where she loved the hymn sings. Evie loved the old gospel songs and now she can sing in the heavenly chorus with her brother, Lloyd Smith and sisters, Marian Kelshaw and Gladys Brubaker.
A funeral for a Christian is a celebration of a promotion which has already taken place. II Corinthians 5:8 says that, "To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord." Give thanks to the Lord for he is good. His love endures forever, I Corinthians 16:34.
She is survived by nine nieces and nephews.
The Family wishes to extend their appreciation to the staff at Conestoga View and Compassus Hospice for the loving care given to Evie. The Family would also like to thank the staff of the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc. for their compassionate service.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Interment will be in Landisville Mennonite Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Conestoga View or Compassus Hospice. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
